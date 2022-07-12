Thousands trapped by fighting in Haitian capital, aid group warns

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Thousands of Haitians are trapped in capital city Port-au-Prince without access to water, food or other essential supplies, M?decins Sans Fronti?res (MSF), a medical humanitarian group, warned on Tuesday.

According to MSF, they are trapped by ongoing fighting between rival groups vying for control of the neighborhood Cit? Soleil.

Fighting first broke out on July 8, according to MSF, effectively preventing residents from leaving the area and blocking the delivery of vital aid — including trucks carrying drinking water.

Three MSF health workers living in the affected area of Brooklyn are tending to those harmed by the fighting, the group said.

“Along the only road into Brooklyn, we have encountered corpses that are decomposing or being burned,” Mumuza Muhindo, MSF head of mission, in a press release.