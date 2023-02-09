Tobago cops charge several people for series of offences

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Stock photo source: Pixabay

TOBAGO police have arrested and charged several people for firearm possession, robbery, common assault, house breaking and fraudulent conversion, according to a media release on Thursday.

In one incident, Jaquan Michael Alleyne, 23, and Joseph Daniel, 21, of Diego Martin, were remanded into custody when they appeared before Magistrate Indar Jagroo charged with robbery with aggravation and common assault.

It was reported that on December 4, two men entered a Crown Point casino, stole $285,000 and fled the scene. Police later learnt the men fled to Trinidad.

With the help of the Western Division Task Force, two men were arrested, brought back to Tobago and charged. WPC Cunningham and PC Mc Kain conducted the investigations.’

In another incident, Antonio Rosal of Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, was remanded into custody when he appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate on January 18, charged with possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of firearms and ammunition to endanger life and wounding with intent.

On November 12, officers of the Scarborough CID responded to a report of a shooting at a carpark in Scarborough. One man was shot in his arm. Sgt Jonas and others investigated and a man was held and charged.

Meanwhile, Dexter Baptiste, 58, of Buck Buck Alley, Canaan, was charged with fraudulent conversion when he appeared before Magistrate Indar Jagroo in the Scarborough Magistrate’s Court.

It was reported that in May 2020, a woman allegedly paid $23,000 to a joiner to build five dining room sets.

After the joiner failed to deliver the dining sets, the woman made several attempts to retrieve the money.

A report was made to the police on January 10, 2023 and PC McKain, of the Crown Point CID conducted enquiries, which led to Baptiste’s arrest.

Baptiste pleaded guilty when he appeared before the magistrate and was ordered to repay the victim.

In other matters, Hugh Melville, 24, of Bon accord, Canaan, was sentenced to 15 months hard labour after being charged by officers of the Crown Point CID, for office breaking with intent and office breaking and larceny, while Bradley King, 52, was sentenced to 18 months hard labour for stealing market goods.

Snr Supt Jackman, ASP Joseph, Insp Bacchus and Cpl Thomas investigated both incidents.

NewsAmericasNow.com