Tommy Lee Sparta Released From Prison, Plots Return To Music

Montego Bay dancehall artist Tommy Lee Sparta walked out of prison a free man on Thursday after completing his three-year sentence for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The Guzu Musiq deejay, who was sentenced in March 2021, had pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm, for which he received three years, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition, for which he received two years. The sentences were concurrent, and because he was arrested in 2020, he received one year credit for time served.

On Thursday, sources confirmed with Urban Islandz that Tommy Lee Sparta was released from the Horizon Remand Centre at approximately 11 AM on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Sources close to the artist told us that he is already plotting his return to music and will be issuing a statement to his fans soon.

The dancehall artist was represented by King’s Counsel Tom Tavares Finson and Donahue Martin during his case. He was arrested in December 2020 along Holborn Road, New Kingston, and charged after cops found an illegal firearm in his possession.

Tommy Lee Sparta, whose real name is Leroy Russell, reportedly carried a 9mm Glock pistol and an extended clip with 18 rounds of ammunition. His arrest came weeks after he was held by police as part of investigations conducted under the powers of the State of Emergency in St. James.

One of his lawyers, in a separate matter, had also claimed that he was being targeted by the police.

Meanwhile, Tommy Lee has not broken his silence yet, but his release was celebrated by many in the dancehall community, including Konshens, producer Tip God Music, I-Octane, who wrote “Greatness,” and a throng of his happy fans.

“Jah jah set me as a free man nun a dem cya Wul down Uncle Demon,” one fan wrote.

“Full time man,” one said while another added, “Bare vibes Ina disssssss!”

Although his sentence is short, the artist is lucky to be out so early as Jamaica’s lawmakers have since moved to implement changes to the Firearms Act, which now imposes a minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison for illegal gun possession. That Act took effect late last year.