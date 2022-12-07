Toni-Ann Singh Calls Popcaan ‘A Visionary A Legend A DIVINE Talent’

Toni-Ann Singh isn’t just collaborating with her boyfriend, Popcaan, but she is also singing him sweet praises.

The former Miss World recently dropped her debut single “Next To Me,” a song with Popcaan that officially marks her entrance into the music scene. Toni-Ann Singh previously showcased her talent during her Miss World pageant when she covered Whitney Houston’s classic “I Have Nothing,” showing off her vocals and range. Her new song with Popcaan is a natural trajectory of what’s next for the beauty queen.

In a sweet message posted on her Instagram on Wednesday, Singh thanked Popcaan, whose real name is Andre Sutherland. She also thanked her production team and fans, who are overwhelmingly supporting the single.

“‘You know Popcaan? I’m where he’s from,’ I’d say proudly for yeeeears because I knew what you were,” Singh wrote. “An alchemist. A visionary. A Legend. A DIVINE talent, and a PROUD St.Thomas man. You made me feel represented, to the World. I would need that more than I even knew then. What you have created out of so little, is unimaginable. I can only imagine it, because only four miles stood between us and I vowed one day I would do it too. You have spun gold out of sugar cane, and cut diamonds out of river stones. To say I am inspired by you is an understatement. To work with you is a DREAM.”

Toni-Ann Singh also honored Popcaan and said working with him is a dream come through.

“I honor you. For what you are and for what you’ve yet to become,” she added. “For the foundation you have laid for so many, myself included. For creating and sharing a moment like this with and for me, and our home. For making time to teach me, even if I don’t like to listen sometimes For so much love and care, I am eternally grateful, Andrae.”

Popcaan’s sister Unruly Squid hopped into the comments to write, “You are making me cry [heart emoji].”

Both Popcaan and Toni-Ann Singh are from the parish of St. Thomas in Jamaica, which makes their love story all the more delightful. The two first popped up on the radar as a new couple in June when they jetted together to Grenada, where the dancehall star had a show. Since then, they have been inseparable and regularly popped up on Instagram together, cooking or just hanging out.

Meanwhile, Popcaan is currently working on his new album, Great Is He, due sometime early next year. His new song with Toni-Ann Singh, “Next To Me,” will be featured on the project. The OVO deejay is also gearing up for a big performance with Afrobeats star Burna Boy in Kingston next weekend.