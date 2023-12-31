Toni Braxton Iced Birdman Marriage Rumors, Tamar Speak Out

Toni Braxton stepped forward to address rumors she got married to Birdman.

The R&B legend has been racked with marriage rumors for the past several weeks, especially over the Christmas holiday, prompting her sister Tamar Braxton to also speak out. According to Toni Braxton, she and Birdman have never been married and are both single.

“My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married. We are both single,” she wrote.

Tamar Braxton hilariously reacted to the rumor that her sister Toni Braxton might have taken her relationship to the next level with her beau Birdman. She and the Cash Money honcho have been dating since 2016, and the pair got engaged in 2018. However, no public plans for the nuptials have been shared, and it seems that Tamar is questioning whether the rumors are true and if she has been left in the dark.

According to The Shade Room, rumors have been circulating on X, formerly Twitter, that Toni and Birdman had secretly married in Mexico. It seemed to surprise Tamar, given that the sisters are all super close.

While with her fiancé Jeremy Robinson, Tamar joked about the rumor as she echoed the questions by fans online.

“I was on X and I had saw that post and I want to know. I came here to ask y’all, did she get married? I don’t know,” she said on Instagram Live. “I’ve been blowing up her phone […] Somebody gotta tell us something.”

Tamar also said “congratulations” if the rumor was true, as they have been together for a long time. Tamar also hinted that her mother, Evelyn, might know something even though Toni hasn’t said anything to her.

“I called my mother and and my mother on the phone acting slow. J was in the back laughing, she was like ‘what? What hmm did she, mhhmm’” she said, imitating her mom’s response.

“My mother is not giving up information, but she is acting slow. Like, I can definitely tell she knows something because I was like, ‘Why can’t you just give me a straight answer? I don’t understand it,” she said.

Robinson also said that the couple might have wanted some privacy and not the glamor and fanfare surrounding Tamar, who recently got engaged to Robinson after a brief breakup.