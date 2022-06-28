‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes the first $1 billion Tom Cruise film

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)”Top Gun: Maverick” has flown to new heights.

The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, in which Tom Cruise reprises the famed role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, according to Paramount.

“Maverick” is the first film in Cruise’s more than 40-year career to reach the billion-dollar milestone — and it’s also the second-highest-grossing film in Paramount’s long history in terms of domestic figures, behind only 1997’s “Titanic.”

What’s more, “Maverick” notched its impressive box office figures in a sort of old-fashioned way: It scored a record opening over Memorial Day weekend and hasn’t slowed much since.

“It’s rare to get the special kind of alchemy that creates a true event film, and we have been absolutely blown away by the global response,” Brian Robbins, Paramount Pictures’ president and CEO, said in a statement.