Tory Lanez Admits Drake & The Weeknd Snubbed His Collab Requests For Years

Tory Lanez admits that he has been sending songs to his fellow Canadian artists, Drake and The Weeknd, for years but still can’t land a collab.

There will be no collaborations between Tory Lanez, Drake or The Weeknd anytime in the near future. That’s according to Lanez himself, who claimed that he’s been sending music to both superstar artists, but they’ve never responded to any of his requests.

Tory Lanez made the revelation on Twitter yesterday, August 30, during a Twitter Q&A when asked about who to expect on his next album, Sorry 4 What.

“Been sending them songs for years … but nah not a single one,” he commented when a fan specifically asked if either Drake or The Weeknd will be featured on Sorry 4 What.

His loyal fans expressed their opinion, which generally seems to be that he doesn’t need them to shine anyway.

“Honestly he don’t need it … he is way more talented and has more artistry. He is him where the other 2 have just given into the mainstream,” one fan said, while another chimed in, “They are intimidated by your talents.”

Tory Lanez also revealed that he was facing a similar situation when it came to collaborating with Wizkid, as he hasn’t heard from the artist in years. However, he seemed a lot more confident that they may work together in the future.

The “It Doesn’t Matter” rapper did share that at least one rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, has been confirmed so far.

At the end of his Q&A, Lanez left fans with some inspirational words as he told them, “mad love to the umbrellas who held me down … may we never be washed away and always protected from the storm.”

Tory Lanez may be focused on new music, but his date in court in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion is not far away. In July, his attorney asked for more time during a pre-trial hearing.

His lawyer, Shawn Holley, requested the original date of the trial, set for September 14, be postponed because of a potential conflict with an unrelated case.