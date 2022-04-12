Tory Lanez Denies Singing About Megan Thee Stallion Case In New Song

Tory Lanez addresses new speculations that he is singing about his federal case involving Megan Thee Stallion in his new song “Mucky James”.

Tory Lanez recently paid the price for not following the court orders made by the judge in his felony case where he is alleged to have shot Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian rapper is ensuring that his next court appearance does not see him go back to jail by having his $350K bond revoked for talking about the shooting incident or addressing the Hotties rapper in any way.

Shortly after he was released from jail after the judge found he violated a discovery order and a protective order granted by the court, the rapper released an addition- “Mucky James,” as part of his “Fargo Fridays” music series.

The lyrics of the song are quite clear as it addresses the shooting incident and how the rapper is coping with the effects of the trial on his mental state.

“I was at a high in my career / You think I’d come out here,” Tory sings. “And if you think I would do that sht, you on some stupid sht / I don’t need to do that sh*t.”

Tory also seems to respond to his fans who wanted him to keep silent about the case before he gets into more trouble.

“Hey Tory, stop talking about it / I wish I could but dawg, I’m only human,” the singer said.

After the song was shared, several blogs on social media picked up the lyrics as they questioned whether the rapper was just being hard-headed by continuing to speak about the incident despite being warned sternly by the judge in his case to stop.

On Monday, the Toronto rapper took to Twitter where he denied that he was singing about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident in the new song.

“I am not talking about my court case on the song #MuckyJames,” Lanez tweeted on Monday. “I see all these blogs trying to connect the two … and honestly I have more sense than that . I would not play with the court order or the judge like that … please stop that narrative.”

Tory Lanez has been warned by the judge that his release is conditional and that he is “not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.”

The prosecution had previously filed for Lanez to be sanctioned after his last court appearance after blogger DJ Akademiks claimed to have seen discovery documents that are under seal from the public due to a discovery order in place.

Following the court hearing where Akademiks claimed that the evidence was “inconclusive” in him being the one to have fired the gun, Lanez also went online where he fired off a series of tweets antagonizing the victim and even her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.

Tory Lanez is set to appear for trial on September 14, 2022.