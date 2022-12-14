Transport group says window for gov’t traffic ticket amnesty too short Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) has accepted, in principle, the government’s granting of an amnesty to motorists with outstanding tickets.

The sector will meet soon to look at the scope of the amnesty offered by the government.

The government has granted motorists until the end of January to pay up any outstanding traffic ticket. This move gives motorists 48 days to pay up hundreds of millions of dollars of tickets.

TODSS President Egerton Newman.

Transport operators had been lobbying the government for a payment plan to settle outstanding traffic tickets ahead of the new Road Traffic Act. The Act was supposed to take effect in December this year, which would see motorists with outstanding tickets get hauled before the court and could lose their driving privileges.

TODSS President Egerton Newman said he’s appreciative of the amnesty and is encouraging persons to take full advantage of it. However, he said that the window is too short owing to the fact that some individuals singularly owe more than a hundred thousand dollars.

“Of course, our concern is that the window is a very small one but we urge the transport sector to make good on their payment. We want to thank the government for at least considering the request,” Newman told Loop News. He said they needed more time for public education.

He said that the timeline might not afford persons enough space to settle their outstanding debts.

“It must be clearly noted that the commuting public will have challenges come February 2023 as many drivers will not be able to pay their outstanding traffic tickets,” he said.

Noting that low-interest loans are being settled to help transport operators pay their outstanding tickets, TODSS is hereby calling for an extension of the time to April 2023.

“I think if everything goes in place and all the plans go in place, you will see, of course, a change in the public transport landscape,” he promised.

NewsAmericasNow.com