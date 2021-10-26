Travel industry leaders donate more than 20,000 flights for Afghan evacuees

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The 40,000 flights cover the majority of Afghan evacuees on domestic military bases and would help them get to their next destination in the US. About 53,000 Afghans are living at US bases in the continental United States , Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a Monday briefing at the Pentagon. They are spread out across eight bases.

While refugees can receive federal assistance to cover travel costs, funds not spent on flights can be reallocated to cover other expenses as evacuees get set up in their new communities.

United Airlines is contributing the mile equivalent of 7,000 flights and Delta Air Lines is donating nearly 700 flights. The commitments build on previous initiatives to collect and match donations for Afghan refugees. American Airlines and JetBlue are also supporting flights, 6,000 and nearly 2,500 flights, respectively. Alaska Airlines is contributing 1,500 flights.

