Travis Scott Salutes Kanye West At Surprise Appearance In Rome

Travis Scott surprised his fans in Rome when he brought out Kanye West for a performance. Trav performed at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Monday night and left fans in a frenzy when he brought out Ye.

This marks the first live performance by Kanye West since his fallout last year over Antisemitic statements, which resulted in major corporate companies, including Adidas, parting ways with him. While there are some claims that Ye and Travis Scott had some tensions between them, this show of unity on stage all but silenced those chatters.

Scott heaped praises on his former G.O.O.D. Music comrade on stage telling the sold-out crowd that there would be no him without Kanye West. Ye performed his hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and the reaction from the crowd shows he is still an iconic figure in music.

“There is no Utopia without Kanye West,” Scott said. “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.”

Trav added, “Only one human being on this mother f****** planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f****** thing.”

Last year, there were reports that Travis Scott and Kanye West’s relationship was strained after his antisemitic rant. Sources claimed that Scott’s former girlfriend, Kylie Jenner pressured him into cutting ties with Ye in light of the backlash. Then there was the Drake issue with Travis Scott frequently collaborating with Drizzy, including on some big songs like “Sicko Mode.”

If there was some tension between them, that is now water under the bridge as they both appear to have bury the hatchet.

In the meantime, Kanye West has much to be celebrating right now, with Adidas recently reporting that most of the company’s Q2 sales were from selling off the Yeezy products they had in warehouses in the aftermath of cutting ties with Ye last year. The company and the rapper cut a deal earlier this year to sell the remaining products, reportedly worth around $1 billion.

Kanye saw his billionaire status tumble after the end of his business relationship with Adidas. The rapper later admitted that it was a humbling experience for him since he believed God shrunk his wealth to teach him a lesson. He is also battling several lawsuits in the aftermath, including a lawsuit from a former business partner.

Travis Scott is also dealing with his ongoing Astroworld lawsuits triggered by the death of 10 fans from his Astroworld festival tragedy. He is still catching a lot of heat for that incident, but that isn’t stopping his fans from shelling out big bucks to see him perform.