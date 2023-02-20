Tridents take on Spice Boys in International Friendly Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Seven players are scheduled to make their international debuts over the next seven days, as the Barbados senior men’s football team travel to take on their Grenadian counterparts in three international friendly matches.

The Tridents and Spice Boys will play on Wednesday, February 22 at Fond, St Patrick, then on Friday, February 24 at the Kirani James Stadium and the series will come to a close on Sunday, February 26 at the Cuthbert Peters Park.

Both countries are preparing for their next Concacaf Nations League encounters. Barbados will welcome Cuba to the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf on March 23, while Grenada will come up against the United States of America (USA) at the Kirani James Stadium.

The Tridents currently sit bottom of Group A in League B of the Nations League and will need two victories in their final two matches versus Cuba and Antigua & Barbuda, to avoid relegation to League C.

Since their last game in the group, where they lost to Guadeloupe 2-1, the Tridents have been inactive and have parted ways with former head coach Russell Latapy, after a winless campaign in the competition and an overall record of five wins, two draws and 13 defeats.

The Portuguese pair of Orlando da Costa and Ricardo Fernandes have replaced Latapy and been charged with the responsibility of turning things around for the wounded Tridents.

The matches in Grenada will give them their first opportunity to put their stamp on the national team and judging from their selection, they have made some immediate changes.

Former captain Rashad Jules is back in the squad to take on Grenada.

Senior team regulars and Weymouth Wales trio, Hadan “Fatty” Holligan, goalkeeper Kishmar “Pop” Primus and Akeem Hill have not been included on the tour.

Hill’s omission is the most obvious, due to his expulsion in the last international match versus Guadeloupe, he is ineligible for selection.

Primus’ absence is the most questionable of the three, especially considering his form in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League, which has helped his team over the line in critical games, such as the one versus Dover Market Paradise FC and Ellerton SC, and subsequently to the top of the league.

Holligan has been a staple for Weymouth Wales, however he has failed to replicate his domestic performance on the international scene and coach Da Costa is likely to try new options in the midfield department.

These new options may come in the form of Devonte Richards who had an outstanding season on the USA collegiate circuit for Feather River College, where he was voted Offensive Player of the Year in the Golden Valley Conference.

Feather River College offensive duo Devonte Richards and Tajio James will be looking to get their names on the score sheet and secure their spot for the Concacaf Nations League roster

New boys Shaquan Collymore and Shaquan Clarke of Ellerton FC, along with Paradise’s Akeem Chandler, have been given a golden opportunity on the back of consistent performances for their clubs in the premiership.

Wales’ Sheran Hoyte, would have been a possible candidate in the midfield, as he has been critical to his team’s performances on both sides of the ball, with his game intelligence, a necessary asset to the national team’s revolution.

Armando “Sugar” Lashley’s rich run of form has earned him six goals and a recall to the national squad, after injury had sidelined him for the last international encounters.

Despite scoring just twice and his team’s poor run of matches, Wotton’s Antone “Pookie” Greaves, also returns to the team, and can add value from either flank.

However, there is no room for his Bush Hall neighbour and Premier League’s leading goal scorer Corey “Rabbits” Hoyte of Brittons Hill FC, who has scored seven goals in four matches, four of which came in his last game versus Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame.

BFA Premier League leading goal scorer Corey “Rabbits” Hoyte has been overlooked for the tour to Grenada

Another notable omission is Paradise’s Tyrel Rayside-Demendonca, who has been apart of everything attacking for Paradise FC, scoring three times and assisting once is his team’s five matches.

Rashad Smith returns to the squad in a defensive role, even though he has been employed as a wide forward for Weymouth Wales in the Premier League and as an accessory to the illustriously decorated roster of the “Green Machine” .

The University of the West Indies Blackbirds’ captain Ramon Blackman merits his place in the squad and can make his debut alongside the experience Mario “Bagga” Williams or Ellerton FC’s Shane “Cappy” Codrington at the heart of the Tridents’ defense.

Kemar Holligan of Empire is another debutant to the defensive unit, however, where he features remains a mystery.

The goalkeeping department brings the most interest without Primus, who has been the country’s number one for the past three years.

Ellerton’s center back Shane “Cappy” Codrington will want to make the most of Akeem Hill’s unavailability and cement his place in the squad

Wotton’s Liam Brathwaite has been a trusted deputy for Primus, but will now need to lead the likes of new boys Kevon Allsopp from Deacons FC and White Hall FA’s teenage custodian Raheem Agard, as they have no previous junior or senior international experience.

With Ellerton’s goalkeeper Jamar Brewster unavailable and the likes of Justin Griffith, Nashton Browne and Adam Mallalieu away on scholastic commitments, I guess these are the best options available to the technical team at present.

Ellerton’s left back Jaheim Headley and Deacon FC’s center back Nico Blackman would have certainly been knocking on the door, well, considering the premiership was the pool for selection.

Considering that the likes of Thierry Gale, Niall Reid-Stephen and Abiola Grant possible return to the squad for the March 23 encounter, these matches versus Grenada will serve as the perfect audition to be a part of the squad for the remaining two Concacaf Nations League matches.

