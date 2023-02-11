Truck driver nabbed with 37g marijuana on Essequibo Coast

Black Immigrant Daily News

Ranks from Regional Police Division #2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Friday arrested a truck driver after he was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the ranks were on mobile patrol in the Onderneeming Sand Pit Village area on the Essequibo Coast sometime around 00:35h, when they intercepted the suspect.

The man was at the time driving motor tractor #TR 26837, transporting perishable items in the village.

The ranks instructed the 28-year-old driver to stop the tractor and a search was subsequently conducted in his presence.

In the AC compartment of the tractor, the ranks found a transparent plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The tractor driver was told of the offence committed, and he replied: “Officer, I am a small time hussler.”

He was arrested and escorted to the Suddie Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 37.2 grams.

The driver is presently in custody pending a charge.

NewsAmericasNow.com