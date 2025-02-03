World News
Trump threatens tariffs on EU as trade war rattles Asian markets
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- US President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with the leaders of Canada, Mexico to discuss the punishing tariffs he is imposing on the neighbouring countries as well as China.
- This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelled to Panama to tell its leader to end China’s alleged influence over the Panama Canal or face action from Washington.
Related News
13 January 2025
Photos: India kicks off a huge Hindu festival
31 January 2025
DR Congo’s rebels vow to take Kinshasa after claiming capture of Goma
17 January 2025
‘Fields were solitary’: Migration raids send chill across rural California
09 January 2025