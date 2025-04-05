World News
Trump’s 10% sweeping tariffs kick in as global markets plunge
05 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- The United States has begun collecting 10 percent tariffs on imports from many countries as markets plunge after President Donald Trump’s barrage of charges.
- Among the countries first hit with “baseline” tariff are Australia, Britain, Colombia, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with higher levies expected to start next week.
Related News
20 March 2025
Trump to sign order to shut down US Education Department
26 March 2025
What’s the fallout of the US security breach?
07 March 2025
Iran says not received Trump’s letter on nuclear programme negotiations
17 March 2025