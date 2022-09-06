Two Iranians sentenced to death, including LGBTQ activist

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Two Iranians were sentenced to death by a court for “corruption on earth,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA said Monday.

One of them, Zahra Sedighi-Hamadani, was described by Amnesty International earlier this year as a gender nonconforming person and LGBTI activist who was detained by authorities “due to her real or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as her social media posts and statements in defense of LGBTI rights.”

Elham Chobdar was also charged and convicted as part of the same case and sentenced to death, Iranian state media reported.

The two were accused of “trafficking young women” in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province and unnamed other parts of the country, according to the report from IRNA.

Amnesty said Tuesday it was “outraged” by the sentences and called on Iran’s authorities to immediately “quash the convictions and death sentences” and release Sedighi-Hamadani and Chobdar, the statement said. The sentences are being appealed in Iran’s Supreme Court, it added.

