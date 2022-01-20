Two men arrested in UK as part of investigation into Texas synagogue standoff

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN)Two men were arrested in the UK cities of Birmingham and Manchester on Thursday morning as part of the investigation into last weekend’s Texas synagogue hostage standoff, Greater Manchester Police said.

The men remained in custody for questioning as UK counterterrorism investigators support US authorities in probing the incident that has put American Jewish communties on edge . The FBI is investigating Saturday’s standoff as “a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted,” the bureau has said.

The FBI identified Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, as the man who held four people hostage at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue in an 11-hour standoff . An FBI team killed Akram after one hostage was released and three escaped.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday the agency is treating the hostage standoff as “act of terrorism” and “enduring threats to the Jewish community” throughout the country continue “to be among our very highest” priorities for the agency.

“This was not some random occurrence. It was intentional. It was symbolic and we’re not going to tolerate anti-semitism in this country,” Wray said at a virtual event hosted by the Anti-Defamation League. “We recognize that the Jewish community in particular has suffered violence and faces very real threats from, really, across the hate spectrum.”

