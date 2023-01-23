Two men killed by police in Barataria identified

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo.

THE two men killed by police last week after a sting operation in Barataria have been identified.

The deceased are Kyle Kent, 20, of Upper Garrick Street, Second Caledonia, and Michael James, 27, of Mt Hope Road, San Juan.

The two were killed after police posed as customers in response to a Facebook marketplace ad for a Nissan Tiida for sale. Police said they conducted the sting operation after several reports of people being robbed after responding to such online ads.

On January 17, officers of the Barataria Police Station said they were confronted by the men at the corner of Tenth Avenue and Eleventh Street, near the NP gas station at the Maritime Roundabout, Barataria.

The deceased, who were part of a three man team, was reported to have pointed guns at the police who took cover and opened fire.

The third man, a 38-year-old man of Coconut Drive, Morvant, was arrested. Police said they recovered three pistols. and taken to the Barataria Police Station.

NewsAmericasNow.com