Two men stab each other in St Lucian Mall Loop Barbados

Police were called to the JQ Shopping Mall on February 6 after two men were stabbed.

According to eyewitnesses, a store owner and another male individual were involved in an altercation when both men drew knives.

“They were stabbing each other, but I don’t know why. They were both dripping with blood and were able to walk away,” an eyewitness told Loop News.

Management of the JQ Shopping Mall Rodney Bay has assured its tenants and customers that safety is paramount to them.

Management has since condemned the incident.

“The Mall does not condone any acts of violence and will take further steps to ensure your continued safety as a tenant and that of your customers,” a letter addressed to the tenants stated.

The police are aware of the incident and are currently investigating.

Tenants and customers who witnessed the ordeal told Loop News they are still traumatized.

“I thought I was in a movie,” one woman said.

According to the eyewitnesses, Mall security hesitated to get involved in the altercation.

Eventually, the police arrived on the scene. The condition of the two men is unknown.