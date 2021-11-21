Two missionaries released in Haiti after group kidnapping

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for,” the organization said Sunday.

“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held,” the statement also said.

The group of 16 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped by the Haitian gang 400 Mawozo while traveling by car northeast of capital city Port-au-Prince on October 16. They include an infant, a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, as well as two young teenagers. All hail from Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist communities across six US states and Ontario.

Authorities in the US and Haiti have not publicly commented on whether any of the hostages were released. Haitian police, the US Embassy in Haiti, the Justice Minister, the Foreign Minister and the Prime Minister’s Office, and the US State Department did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

