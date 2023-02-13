Two more murders recorded in New Providence

Black Immigrant Daily News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The country’s homicide count continues to climb as police recorded another two killings over the weekend.
A 27-year-old man from Pinewood Gardens was shot multiple times while sitting outside a residence shortly before 9pm on Friday.
Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said police were alerted to gunshots being discharged in the Pinewood Gardens area, via its ShotSpotter technology.
“Police responded, and on arrival were informed that a male, who is known to police, was sitting outside a residence on Wild Guava Street when a dark-colored Nissan March pulled up in the front of the home,” she said.
“It is reported that a male exited the vehicle, and fired gunshots in the direction of the victim, which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. The Wild Guava Street resident was taken to hospital via private vehicle, where he succumbed to his injuries.”
In the second incident, a man who was attacked and stabbed last week Monday succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning in hospital.
Skippings said the man was allegedly attacked and stabbed by an unknown man sometime around 2am in the area of Zion Boulevard on February 6, and died around 3am yesterday.
Meanwhile, officers of the Electronic Monitoring Unit (EMU) arrested 15 men during the period Monday, February 6, up to yesterday February 12, 2023.
Three men were arrested for breaching their conditions of bail and the other 12 men were arrested for offenses such as Murder, Armed Robbery, Damage, and Disorderly Behavior.
The courts remanded two men for breaching their bail conditions, while the others remain in custody.
Last night, police also reported that a man had been shot in Gambier. No further details were provided up to press time.
Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigations is asked to contact police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, or CRIMESTOPPERS @328- TIPS.
