Two secondary schools hit by thieves

REAL NEWS: Two secondary schools were the recent targets of thieves – in spite of Government’s announcement, last year, that security on the school plants would be stepped up.

The principal of Pares Secondary School reported to the Parham Police Station that a number of items, including two 100-pound propane-gas cylinders, one regulator, and three solar lights, were removed from the school compound.

The thieves also made off with a Pro Max valued at $180, two large black tubs costing $60 each, and three solar motion-sensor lights valued at US$20 each.

Reportedly, the deputy principal secured the government-run school on December 8, leaving everything intact; but when the school was reopened, she was informed by a teacher that the items were missing.

Further reports are that the intruders removed a padlock (which appeared not to be locked) from a storeroom in which the gas cylinders were stored. The persons then entered a southern classroom where students’ SBA’s were stored and stole some agricultural items.

The solar lights were removed from the southern, northern and eastern sides of the building.

A search carried out for the stolen items was not successful.

Meanwhile, the principal of Christ the King High School, located on Old Parham Road, reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) the larceny of one Vivotex camera valued at $550.

Reportedly, the thief removed the surveillance camera from an area on the northern side of the building where it had been installed.

This offence reportedly occurred sometime between 1p.m. on December 21 and 8:45 a.m. on January 3.

