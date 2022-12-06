Two shot in Tunapuna attack

Black Immigrant Daily News

A drive-by shooting in Tunapuna led to the wounding of a 19-year-old woman and a man on Monday afternoon.

Police said the two were standing with a group of people on Jubilee Street, Tunapuna, at around 2.50 pm when a white Nissan Tiida drove near the crowd.

Men inside the car shot at them, hitting the woman and man several times, before driving off.

Passers-by took the wounded pair to the hospital where the woman was treated for two gunshots to her ankle. The man had been shot in the chest.

Police from the Northern Division Crime Scene Investigation Unit found six spent shells and a live round of ammunition.

Tunapuna police are continuing enquiries.

