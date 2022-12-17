Two young people from uniformed bodies receive Guiding Light Award

Black Immigrant Daily News

(L-R): H.E. Lady Williams, Patron of the Girl Guides; Patsy Quinland Richards, Assistant Chief Commissioner – Scout Association; Tarik Mussington and Shanae Jervier – Guiding Light Awardees; Susan Sharp, Chief Commissioner – Girl Guides Association; H.E. Sir Rodney Williams – Chief Scout.

Two members of the Girl Guides Association of Antigua and Barbuda, and the Antigua and Barbuda Scout Association respectively, were presented with the Halo Foundation’s Golden Light Award.

In a small ceremony held at Government House, the medals were pinned on Shanae Jervier and Tarik Mussington by H.E. Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General and Chief Scout.

H.E. Lady Williams, President of the Halo Foundation and Patron of the Girl Guides, said: “ This is the first year for introduction of these special honours. The objective is to incentivise and reward the young people within the local uniformed body system, to excel in community service and philanthropic outreach.”

The awardees were selected by leaders of their organization. Shanae Jervier is a Ranger in the 4th Antigua Unit, while Tarik Mussington is a member of the 4th Antigua and Barbuda Scout Group (sponsored by the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral).

