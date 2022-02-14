Tyrese Gibson Shared His Mother Priscilla Gibson Sadly Passed Away

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the death of his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson.

The R&B singer/actor has been keeping his fans updated on his mom’s health since she became hospitalized recently for multiple health problems. Last week he asked his fans for prayers after rushing to the hospital and was told his mother was in a coma and there was nothing else doctors could do to help her. She was admitted in the ICU after contracted Covid.

On Valentine’s Day on Monday, Tyrese Gibson broke the news on Instagram that his beloved mom had passed.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life,” Tyrese wrote. “My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother.”

“Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody………. I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies,” he added in another post.

Tyrese Gibson and his mother shared a close relationship for many years as she often accompanied him on red carpet events and gave him emotional support while he was battling his ex-wife for custody of his daughter.