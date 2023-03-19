Tyson is new chairperson of Miss Cayman Islands Universe committee Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Following the recent announcement of Derri Dacres as the new national director for Miss Cayman Islands Universe, local author Catherine Tyson has been appointed (effective April 1) as the new Chairperson of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee.

According to the press release, Tyson will carry out the day-to-day operations for Miss Cayman Islands Universe and produce the national pageant.

Regarding Tyson’s experience in pageantry, the release said that Tyson “is the mother to Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2018, Caitlin Tyson, and began her interest into pageantry dating back to 2006 when Caitlin entered and won her 1st pageant and represented the Cayman Islands in Tennessee as a queen of Our Little Miss.”

The press release continued: “For over 15 years, Catherine has provided training and development and work-ready programs to assist individuals to get equipped with professional and self-development skills, deportment and etiquette. Her business conducts various programs for young people to address literacy, delinquency, and social skills, and her career spans many years in management, teaching, and training, and has been a national representative for over 20 years.”

The statement concluded:

The Committee fully supports Catherine. The Committee said, that as they continue their volunteer work in the community, it’s important to empower and embrace our Caymanian women that are working for a greater good. The Committee has no doubt that Catherine will be an asset to the national pageant.

Cathryn Tyson, new Chairperson for Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee (Photo credit: Miss Cayman Islands Universe)

Regarding the current representative for Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Chloe Powery-Doxey, it is understood that she has not yet been formally crowned, however, a further announcement is expected to be made regarding this.

NewsAmericasNow.com