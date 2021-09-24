U.S. Adds More Caribbean Islands To Do Not Travel List

Guadeloupe has now been slapped with the “Do Not Travel” label by the US as of Sept. 27, 2021.

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 28, 2021: The U.S. has added the entire French Caribbean to its list of “Do Not Travel’ nations, adding to the list of 7 Caribbean countries that have already been slapped with the Level 4 label.

The French West Indies includes the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, and French Saint Martin. This now brings to 10, the number of Caribbean islands Americans have been told to not travel to because of rising COVID-19 cases there.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Guadeloupe, Martinique, and French Saint Martin, Monday, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 there.

The US is also warning Americans against travel to Guyana, Belize, Bermuda, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.

As of today, Sept. 28th, Guadeloupe has 53,140 cases and 690 deaths from COVID-19 while Martinique has 40,545 cases and 582 deaths and French Saint Martin – 3,727 cases and 55 deaths.

Jamaica has 40,545 cases and 1,841 deaths while Guyana has 31,236 cases of the virus and 772 deaths, including the opposition spokesperson, Imran Khan.

Belize has reported 19,945 cases and 405 deaths while Bermuda has 5,145 cases and 62 deaths and Grenada has 5,005 cases and 130 deaths.

Saint Kitts and Nevis now has 1,872 cases and 11 deaths while Antigua & Barbuda has reported 2,923 cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.

The US continues to lead the world with 43,942,335 cases of COVID-19 and 709,119 deaths.