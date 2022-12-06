UHWI, Edna Manley College to be beneficiaries of 2023 Sigma Run Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sagicor Foundation Jamaica, the organiser of the annual Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, has announced that the paediatric unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts will be the beneficiaries of the 25th staging of the annual 5.5km charity road race.

The announcement was made by the president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Christopher Zacca, at the charity run’s launch on Tuesday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

“I am honoured and proud to be here today, and to be a part of the Sagicor family that continues to give back in such a significant and meaningful way to our beloved country, Jamaica,” said Zacca. “For the past five years, as president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica and a director of Sagicor Foundation, I have had the absolute pleasure of seeing first-hand, up close, and personally the work that goes into the planning and execution of Sigma Run. Major big up and kudos to the entire Sigma Run committee, volunteers, and all stakeholders that make this event possible year after year.”

Dubbed the Legacy Run in honour of its 25th anniversary, the race day is set for Sunday, February 12, 2023.

And for the first time in two years, the event will also be returning to a full in-person run in New Kingston using its original route after the last two stagings were scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisers said that patrons can still expect the virtual run introduced before the pandemic to remain, where they can participate and support the imitative from anywhere in the world.

Additionally, in honour of the milestone anniversary, the organisers have announced some special events leading up to race day.

The organisers will be hosting a Sigma Run Legacy Dinner to recognise and honour some key stakeholders who have been instrumental to the success of Sigma Run over the years.

There will also be a Sigma Run fete as an additional way of raising funds.

“There is a way for everyone to get involved as we come together to support two great institutions in our country – our 2023 beneficiaries – the University Hospital of the West Indies and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts,” said director of Sagicor Foundation Mark Chrisholm. “Whatever way you choose to participate, let us unite for a common cause and help to give back to the paediatric unit at the UHWI and help back the Hope Brooks Painting Studio at the Edna Manley College.”

The charity road race, to date, has raised over $550 million for numerous beneficiaries in the health and education sectors benefitting. This year’s Sigma Run raised over $52 million to procure medical equipment for the Kingston Public Hospital.

For the 25th anniversary Legacy Run, race organisers have announced its highest fundraising target to date – $75 million to help both beneficiaries.

“These two institutions play a very important role in our society and I take this opportunity to appeal to corporate Jamaica and individuals, at home and in the diaspora to support, participate and donate to the cause in whatever way you can,” said Zacca. “I know that together we can raise the $75 million and even exceed it for the benefit of the UHWI and the Edna Manley College.”

Olympians Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Asafa Powell were also announced as patrons. Both previously served as patrons in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

Registration is now open and there are many ways for people to donate and support the cause.

Donations can be done via cheque payment made out to Sagicor Foundation Jamaica; direct deposit to the Sagicor Foundation (Sagicor Bank) account 5502907486 and/or purchasing from Sigma Run pop-up shops (visit on Instagram at @shopsigmarun).

The 5-5km road run will start on Knutsford Boulevard, then left onto Trafalgar Road through to Waterloo Road, left onto West Kings House Road, then left onto Constant Spring Road, and left onto Hope Road before right turns onto Winchester and Ruthven roads and left onto Half-Way Tree Road. The race will end on Oxford Road in the vicinity of Emancipation Park.

NewsAmericasNow.com