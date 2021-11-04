UK authorizes Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ antiviral pill to treat Covid-19

The content originally appeared on: CNN

It is the world’s first oral antiviral to be authorized anywhere for the treatment of Covid-19. The drug comes in capsule form and will be known as Lagevrio.

The companies have sought US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for the drug, and the FDA said it will convene its Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee on November 30 to discuss molnupiravir’s ability to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults who are at high risk for severe disease, including hospitalization or death.

Merck and Ridgeback also say the European Medicines Agency has initiated a rolling review of its marketing application.

Merck announced last month that the capsule reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 by half.

