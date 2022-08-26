UK household energy bills to soar by 80% in October

The content originally appeared on: CNN

LondonBritish energy bills will rise 80% to an average of ?3,549 ($4,188) a year from October, regulator Ofgem said on Friday, calling it a “crisis” that needed to be tackled by urgent and decisive government action.

Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said the rise would have a “massive impact” on households across Britain, and another increase was likely in January, reflecting significant pricing pressure in energy markets.

He said Britain’s next prime minister — either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak — needed to take immediate action once in office next month.

“It’s clear the new Prime Minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year,” Brearley said.

“The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us.”

Read More