UK McDonald’s locations closed Monday for the Queen’s funeral

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)McDonald’s roughly 1,200 locations across the United Kingdom will close for most of the day Monday for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

“All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5 pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the company wrote in a tweet

September 19 has been declared a public holiday across the United Kingdom. A number of retailers and restaurants have announced they’re closing for the day, including Greggs, Harrods, John Lewis, Marks and Spencer, Asda and Primark.

Pizza Express, which has about 350 restaurants around the UK, will be closed until 3 pm Monday to allow employees “to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen,” according to a spokesperson.

London’s financial markets and banks will also be closed Monday for the last day of national mourning.

