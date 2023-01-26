UK sends notice to English-speaking Caribbean countries who have CIP

Black Immigrant Daily News

CABINET NOTES

The Cabinet also invited the Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

It was triggered by a notice sent out by the United Kingdom Government that its agency will be examining all the CIP Programmes in the English-speaking Caribbean, with a view to determine the extent to which those programs undermine the Security of the UK.

Antigua and Barbuda has an extremely strong due diligence investigative machinery in place; it ensures that only those high-caliber applicants that have no negative reports are approved for citizenship.

