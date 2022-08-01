UN brigade in Congo opened fire at border post, killing two

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Kinshasa (Reuters)Soldiers returning from leave to a United Nations intervention brigade in Democratic Republic of Congo opened fire at a border post, killing at least two people and injuring 15 others, Congo’s government and the UN peacekeeping force said on Sunday.

The incident at the Congo – Uganda border post in Kasindi in the restive eastern part of the country is the latest involving the peacekeeping mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, which has come under pressure from days of protests.

It was not clear why the soldiers opened fire.

“This serious incident has caused loss of life and serious injuries,” Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Congo, said in a statement.

Keita and the Congolese government said an investigation had begun and the suspected perpetrators arrested.

