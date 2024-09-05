United Airlines Launches Non-Stop Flights from Newark to Dominica

News Americas, New York, NY, October 1, 2024: Dominica is set to receive a boost in tourism with the launch of a new non-stop flight from New York/Newark to Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM). United Airlines will operate the new service starting on February 15, 2025, with flights departing from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) every Saturday. This marks the second direct flight route from the U.S. to Dominica.

United is set to fly directly to Dominica next year

The decision to introduce this Newark to Dominica route comes after significant upgrades to Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport, including a 6,351-foot runway extension and new runway grooving, which enhance safety, reduce flight cancellations, and accommodate larger aircraft. The terminal also received improvements to increase capacity and efficiency.

“This new service by United Airlines is a major step toward achieving the island’s ambitious goals,” said Dominica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton. “It will alleviate the access constraints Dominica has faced for years.”

This direct connection from the tri-state area, one of Dominica’s largest U.S. source markets, is expected to provide a major boost to the island’s tourism industry. Several new hotels are also set to open in 2025, adding nearly 500 rooms and increasing hotel capacity by 25%, just in time for what is anticipated to be one of Dominica’s busiest travel seasons.

Marva Williams, CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority, highlighted the significance of the route. “The increased capacity will allow U.S.-based tour operators to confidently book group travel to Dominica, offering more travelers the opportunity to experience our world-class diving, hiking, wellness, and cultural offerings.”

The launch of this new flight also coincides with Dominica’s famous Mas Domnik Carnival, set for March 3-4, 2025. Known as the “Real Mas,” this Carnival celebrates traditional customs with calypso music, competitions, and exciting festivities. More details on the event will be announced soon.

“We are proud to partner with Discover Dominica Authority to add Dominica to our global route network,” said Matt Stevens, United Airlines’ Vice President of International Network. “This route will give our customers access to one of the most unique destinations in the world.”

For more information or to plan your trip to Dominica, visit www.discoverdominica.com. Direct flights can be booked on united.com or via the United app, pending government approvals.