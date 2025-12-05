Les États unis imposent des restrictions de visa au conseiller Fritz Jean l’accusant de soutenir les gangs  L’Institut Français en Haïti fête ses 80 ans  En pleine prestation avec Djakout #1, Pouchon Duvergé s’effondre sur scène  Le MHAVE exige une enquête transparente sur la mort tragique de la jeune haïtienne Stephora Anne-Mircie Joseph  Joverlein Moïse dévoile “VÉRITÉ”, un EP de six titres  Le gouvernement haïtien rend hommage au musicien Dadou Pasquet 
World News

UNSC delegation meets Lebanon’s Aoun, tours south amid Israeli escalation 

05 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has met with a visiting United Nations Security Council (UNSC) delegation to discuss escalating tensions with Israel and efforts to disarm Hezbollah, a day after a wave of Israeli raids rocked the south of the country, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Speaking with the UNSC team on Friday, Aoun urged them to pressure Israel to respect a November 2024 ceasefire it has violated on a near-daily basis and to withdraw from areas it continues to occupy in southern Lebanon.

list of 3 items

end of list

“We look forward to pressure from your side,” said Aoun, in comments carried by the NNA.

Aoun earlier said the UN delegation, which is also due to meet with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese army commander Rodolphe Haykal, would tour southern Lebanon to check “the situation on the ground”. The trip would help the delegation “see the real picture of what is happening there”, as the army works to implement a plan to dismantle Hezbollah’s weapons, said Aoun.

A handout photograph released by the Lebanese presidency's press office shows Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (L) speaking with Slovenia's UN Ambassador Samuel Zbogar (R) during a meeting with a United Nations Security Council delegation at the Presidential Palace of Baabda, east of Beirut, on December 5, 2025. Aoun asked the UN Security Council delegation to pressure Israel to abide by the implementation of the ceasefire, calling for support for the army in order to complete its work in the mission of limiting weapons in the south of the country. (Photo by Handout / Lebanese Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / LEBANESE PRESIDENCY" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun (L) speaks with Slovenia’s UN Ambassador Samuel Zbogar (R) during a meeting with a United Nations Security Council delegation at the Presidential Palace of Baabda, east of Beirut, December 5 [Handout/Lebanese Presidency/AFP]

The UN visit comes amid tentative signs of potential deeper engagement between Lebanon and Israel, which have technically been at war since 1948.

On Wednesday, civilian representatives from the two states held their first direct talks in decades, in a move hailed by the United States as a step towards “security, stability and a durable peace”.

Advertisement

Salam said the meetings were “positive” but downplayed their significance, saying they were not part of any path towards normalisation and focused only on implementing the 2024 truce.

Then, on Thursday, Israel’s military carried out attacks in four southern Lebanese villages – its latest of hundreds, despite the 2024 truce, claiming to target Hezbollah infrastructure, but that have killed dozens of civilians and destroyed residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Beirut, Zeina Khodr, said the strikes sent a message that “negotiations will be held under fire, until Hezbollah is fully disarmed.”

Aoun’s Information Minister Paul Morcos said the government views negotiations with Israel, set to restart on December 19, as the only way forward. “There is no other option but negotiation. This is the reality, and this is what history has taught us about wars,” Aoun, a former chief of the Lebanese army, said at a cabinet meeting, according to Morcos.

Aoun stressed “the need for the language of negotiation – not the language of war – to prevail”, and that there would be no concession over Lebanon’s sovereignty, added Morcos.

The November 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon called for both states to halt hostilities, with Lebanon responsible for preventing armed groups from attacking Israel and Israel committed to ending offensive military actions.

INTERACTIVE - Israel-Hezbollah Lebanon remain in 5 locations-1739885189
(Al Jazeera)

However, Israeli forces continue to occupy at least five positions inside Lebanese territory and have not withdrawn despite the agreement’s terms. They have also conducted near-daily attacks across Lebanon that have killed more than 300 people, including at least 127 civilians, according to the UN.

Israel claims its operations are targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure to prevent the armed group from rebuilding its military capabilities and reemerging as a force in the country.

Lebanon’s government has committed to disarming Hezbollah, but the group’s leader, Naim Qassem, has flatly rejected the idea as long as Israel continues to bombard and occupy Lebanon.

Qassem said in recent days that the armed group has the right to respond to Israel’s assassination of its top military chief in a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs last month.

Qassem called the killing of Haytham Ali Tabatabai “a blatant aggression and a heinous crime”, adding that Hezbollah has “the right to respond, and we will determine the timing for that”.

 

Support us

Related News

25 November 2025

Timeline: 26 years of fraught US-Venezuela relations 

02 December 2025

Ex-PM Imran Khan healthy but cut off in Pakistan jail, sister says 

01 December 2025

India orders phone makers to pre-install state-owned web safety app: Report 

01 December 2025

El Chapo’s son pleads guilty in US drug case, cuts deal with prosecutors 