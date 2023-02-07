UNWTO, Antigua & Barbuda Aim for Tourism Growth & Opportunity

Black Immigrant Daily News

UNWTO has identified the potential of tourism to drive economic growth and social opportunity across its newest Member State, Antigua and Barbuda.

The Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Spain, Dr. Dario Item, along with the embassy’s Advisor, Daniel Yakovlev, were welcomed to the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid to build on the friendly cooperation in place since the Caribbean destination became the Organization’s newest Member State and eighth in the Caribbean region when it joined in 2021. Since then, Dr. Dario Item has served as his country’s Permanent Representative to UNWTO, alongside his Ambassadorial role.

Welcoming the delegation, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, commended the leadership of Prime Minister Gaston Browne and congratulated him on his recent re-election. He also sent his thanks to Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transport and Investments Charles Henry Fernandez for his ongoing support. In 2021 Antigua and Barbuda welcomed around 170,000 international arrivals and revenues from the sector reached US$490 million. As with many Small Island Developing States (SIDS), tourism is a key economic sector for Antigua and Barbuda and UNWTO is working with the Government to maximise its potential as a pillar of sustainable and inclusive growth.

The official visit to the UNWTO headquarters took place within the framework of the 2023 FITUR tourism trade fair in Madrid. To conclude, Dr. Dario Item and his delegation extended an invitation for UNWTO Secretary-General to visit Antigua and Barbuda, with details to be confirmed in due course.

Donate At Caribbean News Service, we do not charge for our content and we want to keep it that way. We are seeking support from individuals and organisations so we can continue our work & develop CNS further.

NewsAmericasNow.com