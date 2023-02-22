UPDATE: Three school plants now closed due to cow itch Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

[Update: 4:20 pm, February 21, 2023]

Three schools on island are now closed physically due to cow itch.

The third school plant to close is Mount Tabor Primary in Sherbourne, St John.

Loop News confirmed the school’s closure with Deputy Chief Education Officer of Schools Joy Adamson. Adamson said that the students of Mount Tabor will be taught online tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Adamson reminded that all schools will be closed Thursday, February 23 and Friday, February 24 for mid-term break.

The students of Blackman and Gollop Primary School and Thelma Berry Nursery School will remain online for tomorrow’s classes. Cow itch forced the closure of these institutions on Monday, February 20, and the students transitioned to online for two days – today, February 21 and tomorrow, February 22.

Blackman & Gollop Primary and the Thelma Berry Nursery Schools physically closed

[Original story: February 20, 2023, at 11:30 am]

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has taken the decision to close the plants of two schools due to the effects of cow itch in the area.

The Ministry today, February 20, informed staff, parents and guardians of the Blackman & Gollop Primary and the Thelma Berry Nursery Schools that classes for these two schools will be conducted online for the next two days, Tuesday, February 21, and Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The Ministry of Education is aware that the cow itch plant is causing discomfort at several of our schools. The Ministry of Education is working with several entities to have the affected areas cleared and foliage removed.

