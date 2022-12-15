[Updated] Inquest ordered into Marabella man’s death

Black Immigrant Daily News

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC –

An inquest has been ordered into the stabbing death of 22-year-old labourer Tyrone Howe of Marabella.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, gave the instructions on Thursday after reviewing a file submitted by police investigators.

The 17-year-old male suspect was released from custody without charge on Thursday.

Howe and another resident, identified as Mikel Rawlins, 22, were stabbed on Saturday night at the Marabella Recreation Ground at Battoo Avenue.

Howe, of Kitchener Street, died shortly after, but Rawlins survived.

Howe was the second member of his family to be killed in the past few years. A close relative, Damian Howe, 43, was gunned down at the family’s home at Kitchener Street in Marabella on November 14, 2019. Two men, Jamal Warner, 27, and Jamal Butcher, 29, were charged with Damian Howe’s murder. That case is still pending at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

In the stabbing death, the police said Rawlins was walking near the recreation ground and heard Howe screaming.

Rawlins ran to try to help Howe, who was stabbed several times. But the suspect turned on Rawlins and stabbed him twice in the chest before running off.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police, including Sgt Bridgemohan, WPC Ransome and PC Sirkissoon, went to the scene and gathered evidence.

Rawlins was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

