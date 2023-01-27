[UPDATED] ‘Missing’ woman calls cops to say she, son are safe

Black Immigrant Daily News

WE ARE SAFE: This photo, provided by the TTPS, shows Leana Ali, 18, and her son Malakai who were reported missing. Leana has since contacted police to say she and her son are safe. –

MARABELLA police have spoken to the 18-year-old woman who along with her two-year-old son, were reported missing to police on Thursday.

Police told Newsday the woman confirmed to them that she and her son were safe.

Newsday was alerted to the story by a TTPS missing person press release issued on Friday where officers called on the public’s assistance to locate Leana Ali and her two-year-old son Malakai. The police press release erroneously referred to the child as Leana’s daughter.

Both mother and son were expected to visit the police station late Friday evening.

Ali’s boyfriend Ishrad Ali, 35, was in an emotional state at his Chickland Village, Freeport home when Newsday visited on Friday afternoon. He was the one who reported mother and son missing at both the Freeport and Marabella police stations.

Ali said his girlfriend and her son were last seen on Wednesday afternoon in Marabella, where she visited her sister.

Shortly after 5 pm on Friday, the police as well as the worried boyfriend, both said they spoke to Leana and that she was safe. They did not give additional information.

Earlier in the afternoon, the weeping boyfriend recalled that Leana and her son left home on Saturday at around 11 am to visit her sister in Marabella for a few days.

Her sister, he said, called him at around 5. 45 pm on Wednesday, telling him Ali and the baby got in a taxi and were returning home.

Ali said he waited for Leana and became worried when all calls and messages to her mobile phone went unanswered.

He asked a neighbour to take him to the taxi stand in St Mary’s Village, Freeport, where he waited for her.

He told Newsday that later on Friday, he had a brief conversation with Leana and that she and her son were set to visit the police.

