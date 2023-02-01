[Updated] Rowley back on the job after falling ill in panyard

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, stands alongside Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore, with government members, from left, Symon De Norbriga, Camille Robinson-Regis, Keith Scotland and Randall Mitchell at Massy Trinidad All Stars panyard on Tuesday night. An unidentified man is with the group. The PM later fell ill on Wednesday morning at the Oval where Invaders steelband was performing for judges. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

HOURS after he fell ill at a panyard on Wednesday morning, having not eaten all of Tuesday, the Prime Minister, in a social media post, is assuring that he is well and on the job.

Just before 8 am on Wednesday, the Office of the Prime Minister in a Facebook post said the Prime Minister “began feeling faint” and had to be assisted to his vehicle while awaiting the performance of the steelband for the judges at the National Panorama Large Conventional Bands preliminaries.

Dr Rowley was at the Queen’s Park Oval, the post said.

The statement said Rowley’s schedule began before dawn on Tuesday which included a visit to Pt Lisas.

“He worked throughout the day attending to several matters of State. The Prime Minister also visited several panyards yesterday (Tuesday) evening.”

The Office of the PM said during the day Rowley did not have any meals and by 1.30 am, he “began feeling faint.”

“The Prime Minister has since recovered and will chair the national security council meeting this morning (Wednesday) at 10 am,” the statement assured.

“Dr Rowley would like to thank everyone who expressed concern and support.”

Just before noon, OPM gave an update, showing pictures of Rowley in a room surrounded by some of his Cabinet colleagues, including Attorney General,Reginald Armour, SC, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Also in attendance were the heads of the national security agencies.

After the news of Rowley’s faint spell broker, some people took to social media to chastise him and his support staff for not making sure he put aside work to have a meal.

The Prime Minister’s day on Tuesday included attending the opening of PriceSmart’s Sustainable Solution Plants, Unit 11, Trinity Lane and Bagasse Road, Point Lisas Business Park, Couva.

He and several members of his Cabinet then visited several panyards in Port of Spain, including Massy Trinidad All Stars on Duke Street and Invaders which performed at the Oval where he fell ill.

Rowley, 73, has had covid19 three times, and undergoes regular medical check-ups relating to his heart. In March 2019, he went to California for heart tests, after a plaque build-up was found in one of his arteries in an earlier check-up in 2016. The 2016 visit included tests for prostate cancer, for which he was given a clean bill of health. Rowley got another clean bill of health from tests done in 2019. He last had a check-up in the US in June 2022.

In January 2021, Rowley was warded briefly at the West Shore Private Medical Hospital, Cocorite, after complaining of discomfort.

