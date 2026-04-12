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World News

US and Iran fail to reach peace deal after marathon talks in Pakistan 

12 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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The United States and Iran have failed to reach a peace deal after high-stakes talks in the Pakistani capital, with Vice President JD Vance saying Tehran refused to accept Washington’s terms after 21 hours of talks in Islamabad.

“The bad news ⁠is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” Vice President JD Vance, the head of the US delegation, told reporters shortly before he left Islamabad after the highest-level meeting between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

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Vance said Iran chose “not to accept our terms”, adding that the US needs to see a “fundamental commitment” from Tehran to not develop nuclear weapons.

“… We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” Vance said.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that no one had expected that talks with the US would reach an agreement in one session.

“Naturally, from the beginning, we should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session. No one had such an expectation,” ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

He said Tehran was “confident that contacts between us and Pakistan, as well as our other friends in the region, will continue”.

Pakistan, meanwhile, called on the US and Iran to uphold their commitment to the ceasefire and continue efforts to achieve a durable peace.

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“On behalf of Pakistan, I would like to express gratitude to the two sides for appreciating Pakistan’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire and its mediator role. We hope that the two sides continue with a positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

 

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