US calls talks with Taliban ‘candid and professional’ following Doha meeting

“The U.S. delegation focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society,” a readout from the State Department said.

“The two sides also discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.”

Suhail Shaheen, Afghanistan’s ambassador-designate to the UN, said the discussions “went well” in a statement Sunday evening. “Political issues were discussed in detail during the meeting and the Islamic Emirate considered full implementation of the Doha agreement as the best way of resolving problems and that the humanitarian assistance should not linked to political issues.”

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters on Saturday, “We had a detailed discussion with the American delegation in Doha.”

Read More