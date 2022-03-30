US imposes new sanctions against Iran’s ballistic missile program

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Washington (CNN)The Biden administration on Wednesday enacted new sanctions against Iran’s ballistic missile program in response to a missile attack on Erbil in Iraq earlier this month.

The Treasury Department announced the new sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unit responsible for research and development of ballistic missiles, as well as Iran’s Parchin Chemical Industries and an Iranian intermediary who worked on procurement of parts for propelling missiles.

“Iran’s ballistic missile-related activities continue to destabilize the Middle East region, and the United States will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt them,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new sanctions come as the US is still trying to reach an agreement with Iran to reenter the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. While US officials had said a deal seemed close earlier this month, there have been signs in recent days that it may not be imminent.

US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley told CNN’s Becky Anderson in Doha on Sunday that a nuclear deal “is not around the corner and is not inevitable” due to outstanding issues, including Tehran’s demands related to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Read More