US Military investigating whether US service member carried out an insider attack on base in Syria that injured 4 Americans

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The US military is investigating whether an American service member set off explosives in an insider attack on a small US base in northern Syria that injured four service members in April, according to three defense officials and a statement from the military.

One of the officials confirmed the suspect is no longer in Syria.

The investigation into the attack on the Green Village site is being carried out by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. No one has been charged to date.

“Army CID and Air Force OSI are conducting a joint investigation of the incident. A possible suspect, a US service member, has been identified,” the military said in a statement on Monday.

“At this point, these are just allegations, all suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless convicted in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing, which may or may not, develop sufficient evidence to identify a perpetrator(s) and have enough evidence to ensure a conviction in a court of law. No further information will be released at this time,” the statement added.

