US officials reported Havana syndrome symptoms in Colombia

Some officials who reported symptoms in Colombia had to be medevaced from the country, including a family with a minor, the sources said. A few of those impacted have previously reported incidents of the mysterious illness when they were based in other countries, one source said.

The incidents, which are now among hundreds the US is investigating, come as Secretary of State Tony Blinken is planning to visit Bogota next week. State Department spokesperson Ned Price would not comment on reported incidents in Colombia or on Blinken’s upcoming travel during the department briefing on Tuesday.

