Le gouvernement annonce le renforcement de l’aide aux déplacés internes à travers le FAES  Le premier ministre a salué le depart de 150 militaires, dont 15 femmes, au Mexique pour une formation  Pierre Réginald Boulos perd son statut légal aux États-Unis et sera expulsé vers Haïti, a annoncé ICE  Lancement officiel du parti Fòs Chanjman Nasyonal (FCN) à Pétion-Ville  Lutte contre les violences sexuelles : une trentaine de policiers formés aux techniques d’enquête spécialisées  Le MENFP dévoile un manuel de gestion pour réformer les lycées 
World News

US sanctions Mexican cartel figures, including popular rapper El Makabelico 

06 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

The US Department of the Treasury has announced sanctions on assets of four individuals that it linked to Mexico-based Cartel del Noreste, including the popular hip-hop artist El Makabelico.

The sanctions target three “high-ranking members” of Cartel del Noreste (Northeast Cartel), which splintered off from Los Zetas, as well as an alleged “prominent associate” of the group, Ricardo Hernandez, a 34-year-old musician known as El Makabelico who has millions of followers on social media.

list of 3 items

list 1 of 3

Son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty in US drug-trafficking case

list 2 of 3

Recently recaptured Ecuador drug lord ‘Fito’ accepts US extradition request

list 3 of 3

Photos: US military expands enforcement role at Mexican border under Trump

end of list

The Treasury said El Makabelico’s concerts and events are used to launder money on behalf of the organisation, “with 50 percent of his royalties from streaming platforms going directly to the group.”

The Treasury identified the three other individuals as Abdon Rodriguez, Antonio Romero, and Francisco Esqueda.

Washington said the sanctioned individuals have played a critical role in the cartel’s activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, and money laundering.

The Treasury said it had previously sanctioned two “high-ranking members” of the cartel in May. The cartel was among those that President Donald Trump’s administration in February designated as “global terrorist organisations”.

“The Treasury Department will continue to be relentless in its effort to put America First by targeting terrorist drug cartels. These cartels poison Americans with fentanyl and conduct human smuggling operations along our southwest border,” said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement by the Treasury Department.

Advertisement

“Treasury, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, is committed to a full-frontal assault on the cartels, targeting the leadership and revenue streams that enable their horrific crimes.”

The Cartel del Noreste is considered one of Mexico’s most violent drug trafficking organisations and wields significant influence along the US-Mexico border, particularly in Laredo, Texas, the Treasury said.

DEL Records, which Hernandez lists as his label on social media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Support us

Related News

15 July 2025

Russia says it needs time to ‘analyse’ Trump’s Ukraine announcements 

26 July 2025

Nine starve to death in Gaza in one day as Israel blocks aid supplies 

11 July 2025

Cambodia passes constitutional change allowing gov’t to revoke citizenship 

25 July 2025

Why is Taiwan holding a ‘Great Recall’ vote? 