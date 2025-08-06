US sanctions Mexican cartel figures, including popular rapper El Makabelico 

The US Department of the Treasury has announced sanctions on assets of four individuals that it linked to Mexico-based Cartel del Noreste, including the popular hip-hop artist El Makabelico.

The sanctions target three “high-ranking members” of Cartel del Noreste (Northeast Cartel), which splintered off from Los Zetas, as well as an alleged “prominent associate” of the group, Ricardo Hernandez, a 34-year-old musician known as El Makabelico who has millions of followers on social media.

The Treasury said El Makabelico’s concerts and events are used to launder money on behalf of the organisation, “with 50 percent of his royalties from streaming platforms going directly to the group.”

The Treasury identified the three other individuals as Abdon Rodriguez, Antonio Romero, and Francisco Esqueda.

Washington said the sanctioned individuals have played a critical role in the cartel’s activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, and money laundering.

The Treasury said it had previously sanctioned two “high-ranking members” of the cartel in May. The cartel was among those that President Donald Trump’s administration in February designated as “global terrorist organisations”.

“The Treasury Department will continue to be relentless in its effort to put America First by targeting terrorist drug cartels. These cartels poison Americans with fentanyl and conduct human smuggling operations along our southwest border,” said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement by the Treasury Department.

Advertisement

“Treasury, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, is committed to a full-frontal assault on the cartels, targeting the leadership and revenue streams that enable their horrific crimes.”

The Cartel del Noreste is considered one of Mexico’s most violent drug trafficking organisations and wields significant influence along the US-Mexico border, particularly in Laredo, Texas, the Treasury said.

DEL Records, which Hernandez lists as his label on social media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.