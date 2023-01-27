US$75M entertainment & living complex for Region 3

Black Immigrant Daily News

An artist’s impression of the entertainment and living complex

Overseas-based Guyanese businessman Lester Lall has revealed plans to develop a US$75 million entertainment and living complx in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The facility will be called RiverWalk and will comprise a boutique hotel and spa, luxury condo residences, trendy shops, upscale restaurants and bars, and a live concert stage.

It will also include a boardwalk and amusement park that will overlook the Demerara River.

RiverWalk is the brainchild of Mr. Lester Lall; a diverse entrepreneur and concept visionary, of Guyanese descent and Florida resident,” a statement on the project outlined.

Lall has over 30 years of experience in developing, owning and operating several segments of the hospitality and service industry.

“When fully completed, the US$75 million investment will bring a world-class destination to Region 3, revitalise this historical part of Guyana and offer employment to hundreds of Guyanese during the construction and post-construction phase,” the statement noted.

Lester Lall

Lall noted that “employees will benefit from above average remuneration packages and other benefits similar to those of US counterpart employees.”

“Further, there will be a concerted effort to train and develop Guyanese in hospitality related skills as well as to make use of local resources as much as possible.”

To date, negotiations are being finalised for the acquisition of privately-owned lands on the West Bank of Demerara for this project.

