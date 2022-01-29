Usain Bolt, Busy Signal Link Up On “World’s My Playground”: Listen

Usain Bolt’s A-Team link up with Busy Signal for a fiery new track titled “World’s My Playground.”

The Turf President goes full guerrilla warfare on his new track as he shares how Busy and the crew are living. Throughout the years, Busy Signal has shown that his ability to write and deliver bars upon bars of captivating and original lyrics is one of his greatest talents. His stage presence and overall performance are also things that keep the entertainer busy, but that’s a whole different conversation.

Busy Signal feeds the energy of the hard-hitting riddim track by flowing effortlessly. He drops off basic life teachings, which the entertainer has picked up over his 43 years of life. He continues to change with the times by recommending that youths take a keener interest in being more financially literate. He recommends NFTs, cryptocurrency, real estate, and other forms of investment as ways to stock up on one’s paper while continuing to elevate. Let us not forget that the man behind the production knows all too well about striving for greatness despite the circumstance that he was previously in.

Usain Bolt, the king of the sprints, has shown the world over that he stays true to his goals. Two prime examples of this tenacity are the king’s decision to try his feet at his first love, football, after hanging up his running spikes. His decision to remain a producer and entertainer was also contested by some fans, but the man from Trelawny stays steadfast. Investments, lucrative sponsorship deals, and startups are all also a part of the Bolt legacy, which will be passed along to Olympia Lightning Bolt, Thunder Bolt, and Saint Leo Bolt.

Busy Signal has also made a name for himself with timeless musical hits that will continue to provide dividends for years to come. On January 24, the deejay took some time to express his gratitude to fans after 4 of his singles hit some major milestones. Check out the post below.

You can also stream “World’s My Playground” from the link below.