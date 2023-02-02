UWI SRC records two earthquakes in 10 hours Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two earthquakes happened between last night, February 1, and today, February 2, 2023.

The events were recorded by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (SRC).

Today’s event was a 5.0 magnitude.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-02 09:13 am (Local Time)

2023-02-02 13:13 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 5.0

LOCATION:

Latitude: 16.77N

Longitude: 60.86W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 95 km, NE

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 116 km, ESE

Roseau, Dominica, 173 km, NNE

*distance and direction to epicentre

February 1, 2023

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-01 11:23 pm (Local Time)

2023-02-02 03:23 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 3.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 11.24N

Longitude: 61.97W

Depth: 42 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 82 km, NW

St. George’s, Grenada, 93 km, SSW

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 101 km, NW

*distance and direction to epicentre

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

NewsAmericasNow.com