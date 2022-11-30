UWP Plans To Share Recommendations On Dealing With Crime – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has announced plans to share its recommendations on dealing with crime during a live press conference on Wednesday, November 30, at 10.00 am.

In announcing the event, UWP leader Allen Chastanet invited citizens to join the party’s Facebook pages for the activity.

It comes days after Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s address to the nation on Sunday on crime.

In the address, Pierre, responsible for National Security, outlined several anti-crime measures amid a violent crime wave that has resulted in 66 homicides this year, four of which occurred last week.

– Advertisement –

But the opposition leader has declared that the government’s response to the ‘surging crime situation’ has been ‘inadequate’.

“Prime Minister Pierre keeps blaming everyone instead of coming up with a comprehensive plan to tackle this persistent issue, especially the daily incidents of gun violence,” Chastanet wrote on Facebook.

Headline photo: Officer takes part in police operation (File photo)

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com